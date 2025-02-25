Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules: Prior Sanction Essential for Public Servant Prosecutions

The Supreme Court emphasized that prior sanction is mandatory for prosecuting public servants discharging official duties. This ruling came during the quashing of criminal proceedings against Suneti Toteja, an officer, who was accused without prior sanction, as required under Section 197 of the CrPC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 21:10 IST
Supreme Court Rules: Prior Sanction Essential for Public Servant Prosecutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the necessity of obtaining prior sanction before prosecuting public servants acting in their official capacity. This decision came during the dismissal of criminal charges against Suneti Toteja, an officer at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), accused of a criminal act without the required authorization.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma emphasized that the absence of sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC rendered the case invalid. Toteja, who was implicated in a sexual harassment case at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), had faced charges initiated without the necessary permission from her department.

The court criticized the previous judicial handling of the case, asserting that the action taken was erroneous due to the lack of required sanction for prosecution. It ruled in favor of Toteja, highlighting the failure of the Allahabad High Court to consider the prerequisite for official sanction, thus invalidating the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025