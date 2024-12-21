El Salvador Set to Reconsider Metals Mining Ban
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele is pushing a bill to overturn a 2017 metals mining ban. The Congress, largely controlled by Bukele's allies, will begin discussing the proposal. The president criticizes the ban as absurd and advocates for gold mining, marking a controversial shift in national policy.
El Salvador is on the brink of a significant policy shift as Congress prepares to debate a bill that could overturn the nation's metals mining ban. The proposal comes from President Nayib Bukele, whose administration is challenging the 2017 decision that made El Salvador the world's pioneer in banning metals mining.
In a move that has caught the attention of both supporters and critics, lawmaker Christian Guevara highlighted the bill as a presidential initiative aimed at introducing a general law on metal mining. This effort draws strength from Bukele's powerful position, with his supporters occupying 57 of the 60 seats in the legislative assembly.
The potential legislative change signals a stark departure from the previous national stance on mining. Since taking office in 2019, Bukele has been vocal about his opposition to the ban, labeling it as absurd and openly championing gold mining as part of his economic strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
