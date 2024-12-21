Left Menu

El Salvador Set to Reconsider Metals Mining Ban

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele is pushing a bill to overturn a 2017 metals mining ban. The Congress, largely controlled by Bukele's allies, will begin discussing the proposal. The president criticizes the ban as absurd and advocates for gold mining, marking a controversial shift in national policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 06:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 06:47 IST
El Salvador Set to Reconsider Metals Mining Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Salvador is on the brink of a significant policy shift as Congress prepares to debate a bill that could overturn the nation's metals mining ban. The proposal comes from President Nayib Bukele, whose administration is challenging the 2017 decision that made El Salvador the world's pioneer in banning metals mining.

In a move that has caught the attention of both supporters and critics, lawmaker Christian Guevara highlighted the bill as a presidential initiative aimed at introducing a general law on metal mining. This effort draws strength from Bukele's powerful position, with his supporters occupying 57 of the 60 seats in the legislative assembly.

The potential legislative change signals a stark departure from the previous national stance on mining. Since taking office in 2019, Bukele has been vocal about his opposition to the ban, labeling it as absurd and openly championing gold mining as part of his economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024