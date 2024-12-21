Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes German Christmas Market

A deliberate attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, has resulted in five fatalities and over 200 injuries. Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff confirmed the perpetrator was a Saudi doctor who intentionally drove a car into the market, creating chaos and impending investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Magdeburg | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

A Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, was the scene of chaos on Friday evening as a black BMW was driven into the busy area, resulting in five deaths and over 200 injuries. Authorities confirmed the act was intentional, as stated by Saxony-Anhalt Governor Reiner Haseloff.

The suspect, a Saudi doctor, reportedly targeted the popular festive spot, leaving many victims with serious injuries. Emergency services were promptly on-site to provide aid, as investigations into motivations behind the attack begin.

This tragic incident has cast a shadow over the holiday season, prompting a heightened alert and security measures at Christmas markets across the region to prevent further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

