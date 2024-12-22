Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's Plea for Justice

Sharad Pawar, president of the NCP (SP), conversed with Maharashtra's Chief Minister, urging for attention to the murder of a sarpanch in Beed and a custodial death in Parbhani. Following judicial probes and financial assistance announcements, Pawar remains a staunch advocate for justice amid political tensions.

Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Socialist), has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, to address critical issues involving the murder of a local leader and a controversial custodial death.

During a phone conversation, Pawar emphasized the severity of the situations, referencing his visits to the affected families. He noted that Fadnavis has initiated judicial probes and financial assistance for the families involved.

Amid ongoing political unrest, Pawar has also invited Fadnavis to a Marathi literary convention, highlighting the broader cultural implications of the tensions.

