Unifying Voices: Akhilesh Yadav's Call to Defend Ambedkar's Legacy

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, has emphasized the need for unity among backward classes, Dalits, and minorities to achieve political power and establish a government dedicated to safeguarding the Constitution.

Amid protests over alleged derogatory remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Yadav shared a pamphlet titled 'Discuss Baba Saheb's Dignity, Now PDA's message should reach every household' on X. The pamphlet accuses dominant forces of consistently disrespecting Ambedkar and his legacy.

Yadav claims that the PDA community is determined to end the cycle of humiliation and gain political strength to form their government. He highlights Dr. Ambedkar's advocacy for equality, noting that the Constitution challenged the monopoly of power and wealth held by the dominant classes.

