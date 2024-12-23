Left Menu

Prem Singh Tamang's Unyielding Hold: A Landslide Triumph in Sikkim

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) to a historic victory in Sikkim's April 2024 assembly polls. Winning 31 out of 32 seats, Tamang's SKM rendered the assembly opposition-less. Despite Sikkim's monsoon challenges, Tamang has solidified his stake in the national political arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:34 IST
Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political achievement, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has emerged as the dominant figure post the April 2024 Sikkim assembly elections. His party, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), registered a sweeping victory, claiming 31 of the 32 seats, showcasing a remarkable surge from previous performances.

Tamang, having secured a second consecutive term with a much larger vote share, astonished both political peers and opponents. The Sikkim Democratic Front's solitary MLA defected to SKM, effectively creating an opposition-free assembly. This result marks a historic moment, sidelining former political stalwart Pawan Kumar Chamling for the first time in decades.

Amid this political success, Sikkim faced natural adversities, with heavy rains causing significant damage to infrastructure and finances. The central government has since stepped in to manage the state's vital highway, aiming to restore connectivity and mitigate future risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

