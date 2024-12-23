Political Showdown in South Korea: Impeachment Threat Looms Over Acting President
South Korea's main opposition party has threatened to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo if he fails to enact a law for a special investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's actions. Yoon faces multiple accusations, including insurrection and luxury goods scandals involving his wife. The political tension escalates as deadlines loom.
In a dramatic political twist, South Korea's leading opposition party threatened on Monday to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo. This comes if he does not ratify a law pushing for a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempts to declare martial law.
Following President Yoon's impeachment on December 14, Prime Minister Han stepped in as acting president. The opposition Democratic Party, which dominates parliament, fast-tracked a bill for a special counsel to investigate not only Yoon's insurrection attempts but also allegations concerning a luxury scandal linked to his wife.
Democratic Party officials contend that Han aids in shielding Yoon from accountability, a sentiment echoed by party floor leader Park Chan-dae, who sees this as a threat to constitutional compliance. Meanwhile, law enforcement has faced barriers in their attempts to bring Yoon in for questioning and secure potential evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
