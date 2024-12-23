Left Menu

Political Showdown in South Korea: Impeachment Threat Looms Over Acting President

South Korea's main opposition party has threatened to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo if he fails to enact a law for a special investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's actions. Yoon faces multiple accusations, including insurrection and luxury goods scandals involving his wife. The political tension escalates as deadlines loom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 10:49 IST
Political Showdown in South Korea: Impeachment Threat Looms Over Acting President

In a dramatic political twist, South Korea's leading opposition party threatened on Monday to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo. This comes if he does not ratify a law pushing for a special counsel investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol's attempts to declare martial law.

Following President Yoon's impeachment on December 14, Prime Minister Han stepped in as acting president. The opposition Democratic Party, which dominates parliament, fast-tracked a bill for a special counsel to investigate not only Yoon's insurrection attempts but also allegations concerning a luxury scandal linked to his wife.

Democratic Party officials contend that Han aids in shielding Yoon from accountability, a sentiment echoed by party floor leader Park Chan-dae, who sees this as a threat to constitutional compliance. Meanwhile, law enforcement has faced barriers in their attempts to bring Yoon in for questioning and secure potential evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024