Farmers at the Forefront: Kharge and Gandhi's Plea to Modi Government

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, called upon the Modi administration on Monday to urgently reconsider its 'anti-farmer' policies, urging them not to inflict further injustice on the nation's farmers. His remarks coincided with Kisan Diwas, a day dedicated to honoring farmers, as well as the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Charan Singh.

In a heartfelt tribute on X, Kharge extended warm wishes to all the farmers, farm laborers, and the late Prime Minister who vociferously championed their cause. Highlighting the critical contributions made by the farming community in shaping the country's prosperity, he implored the government to act on its old promises.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, addressed farmers on Kisan Diwas. Through a post on X, he acknowledged the indispensable role of farmers, pledging continued support to safeguard their rights and honor their relentless dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)