Cong presses for Shah resignation over Ambedkar remark, announces protests against 'anti-Dalit' BJP

The Congress on Monday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for allegedly making derogatory remarks about BR Ambedkar, describing his comments as an affront to the chief architect of the Constitution.

The party also announced nationwide protests, including marches and outreach programmes, to expose the BJP's ''anti-Dalit and anti-constitutional mindset.'' Senior Congress leaders, including its Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai, and MPs Kishori Lal Sharma and Rakesh Rathore, addressed a press conference at the state Congress headquarters here.

They condemned Shah's remarks and accused the BJP of systematically undermining Ambedkar's legacy.

''Amit Shah's remarks are deeply offensive and reflect the BJP's longstanding disdain for Ambedkar and the Constitution. The Congress demands his immediate resignation. We will take this fight to the people,'' Khurshid said.

He accused the BJP of harbouring anti-constitutional ideologies, pointing to past incidents such as the alleged burning of copies of the Constitution and efforts to alter provisions protecting Dalits and backward classes.

Tiwari alleged the BJP's attempts were to weaken constitutional safeguards. ''We warned the nation that if the BJP secured two-third majority, it would amend the Constitution to deny reservations to Dalits and backward classes. Amit Shah's comments during a parliamentary debate make its intentions clear,'' he said.

He also alleged that BJP MPs disrupted Parliament by blocking access to opposition leaders and physically assaulting Congress members, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

''The BJP has turned Parliament into a battleground to undermine democracy,'' he added.

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma accused BJP leaders of carrying out a pre-planned strategy to disrupt parliamentary proceedings.

''BJP MPs used placards with bamboo poles to push opposition members, including women MPs. Their actions reveal a deliberate intent to erase Ambedkar's legacy,'' he said.

Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore said, ''We will not stand for any insult to Ambedkar or the Constitution. On Tuesday, the Congress will organise a 'Baba Saheb Ambedkar Honour March' in every district of Uttar Pradesh and conduct village-level outreach programmes to expose the BJP's anti-Dalit mindset.'' The Congress leaders also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not acting against Shah. Khurshid said, ''The prime minister has neither sought Amit Shah's resignation nor condemned his remarks. Instead, his multiple tweets appear to defend this disgraceful conduct.'' The Congress described Shah's remarks in Parliament as a ''dark chapter in Indian democracy'' and vowed to protect constitutional values.

It added that the BJP's actions were ''not just an insult to Ambedkar but a threat to the very foundation of our democracy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)