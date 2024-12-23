Left Menu

Thackeray Family Reunion Stirs Political Speculation

Despite the appearance of unity at a family function, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut indicates it's too early to speculate on a political reconciliation between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. While they are family, their political paths diverge significantly, influenced by distinct ideological alignments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent family function featuring Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has sparked speculation about a potential political reunion. However, Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, dismissed these notions, citing deep familial ties but distinct political divides.

Raut emphasized the affection of Maharashtra for the Thackeray family while underscoring the political differences between the cousins. He noted that Raj Thackeray's political mentors, including PM Narendra Modi, are viewed as adversaries by Uddhav's faction.

Highlighting similar scenarios within other politically active families, Raut insisted that meetings at family events shouldn't be misinterpreted through a political lens. Despite their presence together, Uddhav's and Raj's separate paths reflect the complexities within Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

