Uttarakhand's Strides: Dhami's Bold Reforms and the Vision for a Unified Code

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasizes his government's strict measures against 'jihad' and promotes the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. Dhami credits BJP's success to PM Modi and highlights the upliftment of Sanatan Dharma. He praises MP's development under a 'double engine government' with CM Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:21 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a recent address, highlighted his government's stringent actions against various forms of 'jihad', aiming to preserve the state's cultural integrity.

Speaking at a 'Gaurav Diwas' event, Dhami mentioned that Uttarakhand leads in efforts to implement the Uniform Civil Code, with its enactment anticipated by January. The Chief Minister attributed the Bharatiya Janata Party's electoral victories in Maharashtra and Haryana to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting Modi's dedication to revitalizing locations tied to Sanatan Dharma.

Dhami praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for significant developmental progress, positioning the state to overcome its historical economic challenges. Additionally, MP CM Yadav announced a date for the Ken-Betwa river linking project launch, further marking regional advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

