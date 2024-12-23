Left Menu

Stalin Slams BJP's Secularism Stance: A Call for Unity

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the BJP government for allegedly trying to remove secularism from the Constitution. He accused them of pursuing divisive policies and pledged that his party, DMK, would continue to protect minorities. Stalin emphasized the importance of equality and unity in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 22:04 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly criticized the BJP government, claiming it is intent on eroding secularism, a fundamental aspect of India's Constitution. He accused the ruling party of posing threats to minority groups by pushing an agenda of 'one country, one election'.

Stalin argued that despite the BJP's lack of a parliamentary majority, it continues to push towards creating a single Indian identity based on one leader, party, religion, language, and culture. The Chief Minister pledged that the DMK would act as a protector of minority rights against communal forces.

Emphasizing the need for equality across religious lines, Stalin highlighted the secular and egalitarian nature of Tamil Nadu's Dravidian model, exemplified by the state's Christmas celebrations. He urged Indians to stand united against divisive ideologies.

