Mozambique Election Turmoil: Protests Erupt as Court Confirms Frelimo Victory

Mozambique's Constitutional Council affirmed Frelimo's victory in the contentious October elections, despite massive protests alleging vote-rigging. The council's decision comes amid the largest wave of demonstrations against Frelimo in the nation's history, with Western observers questioning the election's transparency and fairness.

Protests erupted in the streets of Nacala-Porto and other areas shortly after the announcement, resulting in at least 130 casualties during clashes with police. The council's final vote tally presented discrepancies compared to initial figures, adding to opposition's claims of electoral manipulation.

The turmoil has already disrupted operations for international businesses and lowered Mozambique's economic growth forecasts. Meanwhile, opposition leader Venancio Mondlane's supporters reject the election results, intensifying the political stakes in this Southern African nation as it faces social unrest and economic challenges.

