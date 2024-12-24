Left Menu

El Salvador Lifts Landmark Mining Ban: Economic Boost or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's legislature has reversed a seven-year-old ban on metals mining, inspired by President Nayib Bukele's economic growth strategy. While the legislation has government oversight and includes environmental safeguards, it has faced criticism from environmental groups concerned about ecological impacts and future mining projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 02:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 02:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legislative shift, El Salvador has overturned a seven-year-old ban on metals mining. This decision, heavily advocated for by President Nayib Bukele, is aimed at stimulating economic growth, a move that has generated opposition from environmental organizations.

The original 2017 ban made El Salvador the first nation globally to prohibit all forms of metals mining. President Bukele, who assumed office in 2019, has described the ban as absurd. Recently, his allies in the country's legislature voted unanimously to lift the ban, granting the government exclusive control over mining operations within its borders.

Notably, the legislation still restricts the use of mercury in mining and designates certain areas as protected reserves. While touted by Bukele as a pathway to economic prosperity, with potential mineral wealth highlighted, environmentalists warn of severe ecological risks, sparking public protests against the legislative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

