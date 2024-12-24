Biden's Veto Blocks Major Federal Court Expansion Amid Political Tensions

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have added 66 new judgeships to the federal judiciary, marking the first major expansion since 1990. The JUDGES Act enjoyed initial bipartisan support but received backlash over concerns of necessity and allocation.

The outgoing Democratic president fulfilled a promise to reject the legislation, which previously passed the Republican-led House and received unanimous approval in the Democratic-led Senate. This decision accentuates the partisan tensions and accusations of political maneuvering in Congress.

Republican Senator Todd Young, who sponsored the measure, criticized the veto as partisan politics. With the potential to influence the judiciary significantly, the veto stops President-elect Trump from appointing judges who could entrench conservative views further into the court system.

(With inputs from agencies.)