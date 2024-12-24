Left Menu

Hong Kong Escalates Security Crackdown with New Bounties

Hong Kong has issued bounties totaling HK$1 million each for six overseas pro-democracy campaigners. The city also revoked seven passports under national security laws as a political crackdown persists. Authorities claim these groups engage in subversive activities, inciting secession, and foreign collusion.

Updated: 24-12-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:17 IST
Hong Kong has reinforced its stringent security measures by offering HK$1 million bounties for six overseas pro-democracy figures, marking an escalation in its ongoing campaign against dissent. The move aligns with efforts to shift its international image and boost economic revival post-global backlash.

Identified individuals, including political commentators and activists located in Britain and Canada, face allegations of incitement, subversion, and collaborating with foreign entities. Among them are Britain's Chung Kim-wah and the Hong Kong Democracy Council's Carmen Lau, who remain defiant against the warrants.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials justify the actions under the national security law, citing restored stability post-2019's mass protests. Meanwhile, stringent measures have seen overseas-based critics, like Nathan Law and Ted Hui, stripped of travel documents, intensifying the government's transnational pressure strategy.

