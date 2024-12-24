Hong Kong Escalates Security Crackdown with New Bounties

Hong Kong has reinforced its stringent security measures by offering HK$1 million bounties for six overseas pro-democracy figures, marking an escalation in its ongoing campaign against dissent. The move aligns with efforts to shift its international image and boost economic revival post-global backlash.

Identified individuals, including political commentators and activists located in Britain and Canada, face allegations of incitement, subversion, and collaborating with foreign entities. Among them are Britain's Chung Kim-wah and the Hong Kong Democracy Council's Carmen Lau, who remain defiant against the warrants.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials justify the actions under the national security law, citing restored stability post-2019's mass protests. Meanwhile, stringent measures have seen overseas-based critics, like Nathan Law and Ted Hui, stripped of travel documents, intensifying the government's transnational pressure strategy.

