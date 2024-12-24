Congress Gears Up for Historic Belgaum Session: A Rally for Action and Resolution
The Congress is set to commemorate the 100th anniversary of its Belgaum session, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, with a special CWC meeting. The party plans to address recent insults to B R Ambedkar by Home Minister Amit Shah and will rally in Belagavi for action. Key resolutions will be discussed.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party is preparing to mark the centenary of its historic Belgaum session with an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 26, titled 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak.' Mahatma Gandhi presided over the original session, and now the party seeks to develop a robust action plan for the coming year.
Amidst this pivotal gathering, the Congress is eager to confront Home Minister Amit Shah's recent controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. In a bid to uphold Ambedkar's dignity, Congress leaders are demanding the minister's removal and an official apology. These critical issues will be addressed at the CWC meeting in Belagavi.
On December 27, the Congress plans a significant rally dubbed 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' in Belagavi, drawing participation from around 200 leaders and numerous party members. The meeting will also serve to deliberate on the party's next strategic moves and formalize two essential resolutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura Hosts Landmark NEC Plenary: Amit Shah to Attend
Congress wants to give reservation to Muslims by increasing quota limit beyond 50 per cent: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Home Minister Amit Shah chides Congress for 'finding faults' in EVMs after losing elections.
Modi government freed country from mindset of slavery: Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
We are committed to end Naxalism before March 31, 2026: Union minister Amit Shah at President's Police Colour Award function in Raipur.