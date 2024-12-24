Congress Gears Up for Historic Belgaum Session: A Rally for Action and Resolution

The Congress party is preparing to mark the centenary of its historic Belgaum session with an extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on December 26, titled 'Nav Satyagraha Baithak.' Mahatma Gandhi presided over the original session, and now the party seeks to develop a robust action plan for the coming year.

Amidst this pivotal gathering, the Congress is eager to confront Home Minister Amit Shah's recent controversial remarks about B R Ambedkar. In a bid to uphold Ambedkar's dignity, Congress leaders are demanding the minister's removal and an official apology. These critical issues will be addressed at the CWC meeting in Belagavi.

On December 27, the Congress plans a significant rally dubbed 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' in Belagavi, drawing participation from around 200 leaders and numerous party members. The meeting will also serve to deliberate on the party's next strategic moves and formalize two essential resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)