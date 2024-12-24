Left Menu

Political Clash Intensifies Over Farmer Protests Near Delhi

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad accuses the central government of obstructing farmers' protests to camouflage its failures. Meanwhile, Punjab BJP's Sunil Jakhar urges fasting protesters to rethink their hunger strike over health concerns. The farmers demand guaranteed minimum support price amidst growing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:16 IST
Political Clash Intensifies Over Farmer Protests Near Delhi
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated as Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad accused the central government of purposefully hindering farmers from reaching Delhi to mask its inadequacies. Prasad claimed the government is diverting attention from critical issues such as inflation and unemployment, which remain unaddressed at both national and state levels.

Amid these accusations, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar appealed to protesting farmers to cease their hunger strike, highlighting significant health risks and declining media focus on their movement. At a press conference, Jakhar stressed the necessity for unity among farmer unions and urged open dialogues to tackle ongoing agricultural problems in Punjab.

Jakhar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of protesting leaders, who've been on strike for 27 days. He accused some political figures of anticipating and exploiting potential tragedies for political gain. Since February 13, 2024, farmers have protested, demanding legislation ensuring a minimum support price, among other grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024