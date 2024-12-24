Political Clash Intensifies Over Farmer Protests Near Delhi

Tensions escalated as Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad accused the central government of purposefully hindering farmers from reaching Delhi to mask its inadequacies. Prasad claimed the government is diverting attention from critical issues such as inflation and unemployment, which remain unaddressed at both national and state levels.

Amid these accusations, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar appealed to protesting farmers to cease their hunger strike, highlighting significant health risks and declining media focus on their movement. At a press conference, Jakhar stressed the necessity for unity among farmer unions and urged open dialogues to tackle ongoing agricultural problems in Punjab.

Jakhar expressed concern over the deteriorating health of protesting leaders, who've been on strike for 27 days. He accused some political figures of anticipating and exploiting potential tragedies for political gain. Since February 13, 2024, farmers have protested, demanding legislation ensuring a minimum support price, among other grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)