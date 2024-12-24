Syria's New Beginning: A Unified Military Vision

In a significant move towards restructuring Syria's military landscape, de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an agreement on Tuesday to disband former rebel groups, consolidating them under the defence ministry. This marks a strategic shift in the nation's governance as new administrative structures take shape.

The country's Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, previously highlighted plans to revamp the ministry using ex-rebel factions and defectors from Bashar al-Assad's ranks. Sharaa faces the considerable challenge of steering the varied rebel factions towards unity to avoid potential conflicts.

Murhaf Abu Qasra, an influential insurgency leader, was appointed as the interim defence minister, symbolizing a change in guard. Moreover, Sharaa assured visiting Western diplomats that there would be no vengeance against the former regime, nor any crackdown on religious minorities, following the rebels' decisive capture of Damascus and the ousting of Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)