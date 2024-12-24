Left Menu

Syria's New Beginning: A Unified Military Vision

Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has united former rebel factions under the defence ministry, aiming to prevent internal conflicts. This government restructuring involves appointing Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister. The administration promises no retribution or repression towards religious minorities, following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 17:41 IST
Syria's New Beginning: A Unified Military Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move towards restructuring Syria's military landscape, de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an agreement on Tuesday to disband former rebel groups, consolidating them under the defence ministry. This marks a strategic shift in the nation's governance as new administrative structures take shape.

The country's Prime Minister, Mohammed al-Bashir, previously highlighted plans to revamp the ministry using ex-rebel factions and defectors from Bashar al-Assad's ranks. Sharaa faces the considerable challenge of steering the varied rebel factions towards unity to avoid potential conflicts.

Murhaf Abu Qasra, an influential insurgency leader, was appointed as the interim defence minister, symbolizing a change in guard. Moreover, Sharaa assured visiting Western diplomats that there would be no vengeance against the former regime, nor any crackdown on religious minorities, following the rebels' decisive capture of Damascus and the ousting of Assad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024