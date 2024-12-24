Left Menu

France's Political Maze: Can Macron's New Government Navigate the Challenges Ahead?

France forms a new government led by President Macron and PM Bayrou amidst political and financial turmoil. Challenges include crushing debt, pressure from far-right forces, and no parliamentary majority. The new budget plan faces opposition, and political stability remains uncertain with potential no-confidence motions looming.

Updated: 24-12-2024 18:06 IST
France's political landscape is once again in turbulence as President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Francois Bayrou establish a government amid intense scrutiny. The nation grapples with significant debt and a rising nationalist far-right movement, posing substantial challenges for their leadership.

Amidst mounting pressures, one of the most immediate hurdles is passing the 2025 budget. France's deficit has prompted warnings from financial markets and the European Commission. Despite earlier plans to cut spending and increase taxes, far-right and left-wing opposition have already caused turmoil, leading to a governmental collapse.

As political tensions simmer, Macron remains steadfast in his commitment to his presidency until 2027. Meanwhile, discussions on immigration policies and military spending continue to spark debate, as challenges both domestic and overseas persist for the newly formed cabinet.

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

