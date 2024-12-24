Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Crackdown Intensifies: Bounties and Passport Revocations
Hong Kong offers bounties on six pro-democracy campaigners for violating national security laws. Overseas activists accused of incitement, subversion, and foreign collusion amid ongoing security efforts to transform the city post-crackdown. Global criticism persists as the international community, including the EU, condemns China's extraterritorial actions.
In a sharp escalation of its security crackdown, Hong Kong announced bounties on six overseas pro-democracy activists accused of breaching national security laws.
Their actions, claimed to incite secession and subversion, reflect the city's hardline stance as it seeks to restore its economy and reputation.
Condemnation from international bodies highlights global concern over China's sweeping legal measures and their implications for Hong Kong's status as a business hub.
