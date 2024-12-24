Trump says he will seek the death penalty for 'rapists, murderers, and monsters'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will direct the Justice Department to "vigorously pursue" the death penalty to protect Americans from "violent rapists, murderers, and monsters."

Trump's statement on his social media platform Truth Social comes one day after President Joe Biden commuted the sentences for 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole.

