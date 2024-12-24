Kerala governor, CM, LoP extend Christmas greetings

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Christmas and wished that the celebration inspires everyone to build a more harmonious and compassionate society.

In his message, the Governor urged people to reflect on the divine message of peace, love, and forgiveness that Jesus Christ imparted to the world. The CM said, ''Christmas comes with the message of equality and brotherhood''.

''As we commemorate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ, let us reflect on the divine message of peace, love, and forgiveness that he imparted to the world. May this celebration deepen our bonds of unity and inspire us to build a more harmonious and compassionate society,'' Khan said.

In his message, CM Vijayan noted that when wars, genocides, and communal riots take human lives all over the world, Jesus Christ's messages are gaining more relevance.

Vijayan urged people to uphold the messages of peace and love on the birthday of Christ, who shines as a symbol of humanity.

''On this occasion, let us ensure that we move forward together for the future of the next generation and the progress of the whole nation,'' the CM added.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and State Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer also wished people on the occasion of Christmas.

At a time when intolerance is intensifying, may everyone be able to understand the message of Christmas and accept each other, cutting across differences, the Speaker said in his message.

Satheesan, in his message, said Christmas is a celebration that gives confidence to people that they can overcome all difficulties and obstacles in life. ''May this year's Christmas bring change and hope to everyone's life,'' the LoP added.

