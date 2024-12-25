Left Menu

Telangana rings in Christmas with joy and fervour

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in Telangana on Wednesday.

Special prayers and midnight masses were held in churches across Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana, with a large number of attendees.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy joined the Christmas celebrations at the 100-year-old iconic church in Medak on Wednesday.

Churches were illuminated, and people decorated their homes with colourful lights.

