Protest march taken out in Thane against Union minister Shah

A protest march was taken out here on Wednesday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statement in Parliament about Dr B R Ambedkar.

The march started at Anand Nagar Workers' Welfare Center ground and ended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial at Bara Bungalow Circle.

Local Ambedkarites and activists took part in the march. Congress and other Opposition parties have been staging protests across the country over Shah's statement even as he claimed that his remarks were distorted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)