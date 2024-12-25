Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. "Nitish Kumar has worked for the development of the state. Naveen Patnaik has also served Odisha for years. Such people should be honoured with awards like Bharat Ratna," Giriraj Singh told reporters.

He further said that the NDA government will be formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. "NDA government will be formed again in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister for so many years. Today's children who have turned thirty have not seen Lalu ji's jungle raj," he added.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly election under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "In the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the NDA will contest under the leadership of Nitish Kumar," Ranjan Singh told ANI.

The ruling NDA did well in the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar. Apart from BJP, NDA in Bihar includes JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). Nitish Kumar toppled the Mahagathbandhan government a few months before the 2024 Lok Sabha election and again formed a government with the BJP.

BJP is senior partner in the NDA in the state. While BJP has 84 MLAs, JD(U) has 48 in the State Assembly. Notably, the Assembly elections for 243 assembly seats in Bihar are likely to be held at the end of 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)