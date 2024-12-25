Left Menu

Work with sense of 'nation first' to defeat forces inimical to country's progress: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stressed on the need for citizens to adopt a nation first mindset to counteract forces, both internal and external, that struggle to accept Indias rapid progress.Dhankhar, who was speaking at a convention of organic farmers in Medak district of Telangana, also underscored that dialogue is the only way to address problems in a democracy.Today, I see that farmers are worried about certain issues.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:55 IST
Work with sense of 'nation first' to defeat forces inimical to country's progress: VP Dhankhar
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday stressed on the need for citizens to adopt a ''nation first'' mindset to counteract forces, both internal and external, that struggle to accept India's rapid progress.

Dhankhar, who was speaking at a convention of organic farmers in Medak district of Telangana, also underscored that dialogue is the only way to address problems in a democracy.

''Today, I see that farmers are worried about certain issues. If any section of society is worried, it is necessary to resolve it positively and without delay. In a democracy, the only way to resolve issues is through dialogue. I have said on numerous occasions that dialogue is the only way to find solutions to problems in a democracy,'' he said.

Dhankhar added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at international forums, has also advocated for dialogue.

The conflagrations that are seen in the world are ended only through dialogue.'' Dhankhar stressed that every Indian must maintain an ''unbreakable faith in nationalism to defeat forces that are against the country.'' ''Tricks are being adopted... I see around me a sinister convergence of forces inimical to the progress of Bharat,'' he said. Such forces start a narrative that later takes the shape of litigations and agitations, he added, calling upon citizens to keep ''an unbreakable faith in nationalism'' in such situations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

