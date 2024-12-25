Left Menu

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Modi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:42 IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed issues related to the state.

According to sources, Naidu and Modi discussed development issues and pending projects of the state during the brief 30-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, both ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, and party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present in the meeting.

BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma was also there.

The TDP is a major ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier during the day, Naidu met Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flagged the state's concerns.

The chief minister met with Vaishnaw after attending the NDA leaders' meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence here.

Naidu also paid homage to former prime minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, ''Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024