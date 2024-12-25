Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Prime Minister Modi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed issues related to the state.

According to sources, Naidu and Modi discussed development issues and pending projects of the state during the brief 30-minute meeting at the prime minister's residence.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, both ministers in the NDA government at the Centre, and party MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu were present in the meeting.

BJP MP from Andhra Pradesh and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma was also there.

The TDP is a major ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier during the day, Naidu met Union Railways and I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and flagged the state's concerns.

The chief minister met with Vaishnaw after attending the NDA leaders' meeting at BJP president J P Nadda's residence here.

Naidu also paid homage to former prime minister and BJP founding president Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial, ''Sadaiv Atal', on his 100th birth anniversary.

