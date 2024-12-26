Trump nominates Miami-Dade official as ambassador to Panama

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2024 02:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 02:17 IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera to serve as ambassador to Panama.

Trump described Cabrera as "a fierce fighter for America First principles" who he said has been instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering international partnerships. "Few understand Latin American politics as well as Kevin - He will do a FANTASTIC job representing our Nation's interests in Panama!" he said in a post on Truth Social.

The announcement of his pick for ambassador comes after Trump threatened to reassert U.S. control over the Panama Canal, which it administered for decades before handing over to Panama in 1999. Trump said the Central American country, with whom the U.S. has had diplomatic relations since 1903, is "ripping us off on the Panama Canal, far beyond their wildest dreams."

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump accused Chinese soldiers of illegally operating the canal and "always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in 'repair' money but will have absolutely nothing to say about 'anything.'" Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino has said China had no influence on the canal's administration.

China does not control or administer the canal, but a subsidiary of Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings, has long managed two ports located on the canal's Caribbean and Pacific entrances.

