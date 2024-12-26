Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Savita Bajpai

Savita Bajpai, a prominent figure in the socialist movement and a former minister of Madhya Pradesh, passed away at a hospital on Thursday. She leaves behind a legacy of leadership, having served multiple terms in the state government following her election to the assembly in 1977.

Bajpai's political journey was notable for her resilience and dedication to her cause. During the Emergency period, she was imprisoned for 18 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), highlighting her commitment to her principles.

The former minister's funeral was conducted at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal. Her contributions to the state's political scene are commemorated by her surviving family, which includes her husband and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)