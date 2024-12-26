Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Savita Bajpai

Renowned socialist leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister, Savita Bajpai, passed away at 87 due to a prolonged illness. Known for her political career, she served as a minister three times and was jailed under MISA during the Emergency. She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 15:24 IST
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Savita Bajpai
  • Country:
  • India

Savita Bajpai, a prominent figure in the socialist movement and a former minister of Madhya Pradesh, passed away at a hospital on Thursday. She leaves behind a legacy of leadership, having served multiple terms in the state government following her election to the assembly in 1977.

Bajpai's political journey was notable for her resilience and dedication to her cause. During the Emergency period, she was imprisoned for 18 months under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA), highlighting her commitment to her principles.

The former minister's funeral was conducted at the Bhadbhada cremation ground in Bhopal. Her contributions to the state's political scene are commemorated by her surviving family, which includes her husband and two daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024