Unprecedented Losses in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The Security Deposit Dilemma

In a staggering outcome from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a significant 86% of candidates contested failed to retain their security deposits, according to data from India's Election Commission.

This election cycle saw 12,459 nominations filed, with 8,360 qualifying as contesting candidates. In a similar yet intensified pattern compared to 2019, where 6,923 lost their deposits, 7,190 candidates were unable to secure even one-sixth of votes, crucial for retaining their submitted deposit.

The losses extended across various political entities, affecting 584 candidates from recognized parties and 3,095 independents among others. The elections have brought to the forefront the financial risks candidates face in a highly competitive political environment.

