Left Menu

Unprecedented Losses in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The Security Deposit Dilemma

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, 86% of contesting candidates lost their deposits, highlighting a competitive and challenging electoral landscape. Out of over 8,300 candidates, 7,190 saw their security deposits forfeited. This phenomenon was notably present across both recognized parties and independents, reflecting broader electoral trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:35 IST
Unprecedented Losses in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The Security Deposit Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a staggering outcome from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a significant 86% of candidates contested failed to retain their security deposits, according to data from India's Election Commission.

This election cycle saw 12,459 nominations filed, with 8,360 qualifying as contesting candidates. In a similar yet intensified pattern compared to 2019, where 6,923 lost their deposits, 7,190 candidates were unable to secure even one-sixth of votes, crucial for retaining their submitted deposit.

The losses extended across various political entities, affecting 584 candidates from recognized parties and 3,095 independents among others. The elections have brought to the forefront the financial risks candidates face in a highly competitive political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024