Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Harassment Sparks Political Dialogue

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah addressed the alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh with the Himachal CM. Ongoing discussions aim to resolve the issue, highlighting the serious nature of the concern for the J&K government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 22:35 IST
Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Harassment Sparks Political Dialogue
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up a pressing issue concerning the alleged harassment of Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh.

The National Conference confirmed the government's commitment to resolving this serious matter through continuous communication.

Omar Abdullah is in ongoing discussions with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and the administration in Bilaspur to promptly address and resolve the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

