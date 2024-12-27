Manmohan Singh's Fiery Stand Against Modi: A Call for Change

The ailing yet spirited politician, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, criticized his successor Narendra Modi during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for allegedly lowering the dignity of public discourse. Singh accused Modi of delivering 'hateful speeches' that undermine the position of Prime Minister.

Addressing voters in Punjab, Singh emphasized that only the Congress party could provide a progressive and growth-oriented future, ensuring the protection of democracy and the Constitution. He condemned the BJP government for implementing the Agnipath scheme, which he views as a threat to national security.

Singh's message to the youth was clear: resist the BJP's 'fake nationalism' and support Congress. He highlighted the plight of Punjab's youth who feel betrayed by the current regime's recruitment policies, urging voters to endorse love, peace, and inclusive progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)