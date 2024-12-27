Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms Passes Away
Manmohan Singh, India's former prime minister and architect of economic reforms, voiced concerns in 2019 about the country's over-regulated economy. Singh criticized the Modi government's policies, labeling decisions like demonetisation as 'disruptive'. He passed away at 92 in Delhi, leaving a legacy of political and economic reform.
Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms and former prime minister, expressed deep concerns over India's heavily regulated economy in a 2019 interview. He highlighted government overreach and identified regulators as having turned into controllers, predicting a potential economic slowdown.
Singh served two terms from 2004 to 2014 and was known for his candor. He criticized the Narendra Modi administration's approach to economic policy, citing 'disruptive' decisions such as demonetisation, which he once described as 'organised loot and legalised plunder.'
As news breaks of his death at 92, Singh leaves behind a legacy of reform and political candor, consistently advocating for scrutiny and transparency while warning of unaccountable governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
