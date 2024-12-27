Slovakia Poised as Potential Host for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Slovakia has offered to host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict. Putin indicated Russia's willingness to consider the proposal, describing Slovakia's neutrality as advantageous for negotiations.

During discussions in the Kremlin with Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico, who opposes EU military support for Ukraine, Putin welcomed the Slovak initiative. Slovakia, an EU member, is part of a group of central and eastern European countries skeptical of supporting Ukraine militarily but advocating dialogue.

Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar emphasized Slovakia's commitment to a peaceful resolution and hailed Putin's reaction as positive. Despite criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy over Slovakia's diplomatic stance, agreements like these could mark a significant step towards peace. Additionally, Putin discussed Russia's readiness to deploy new hypersonic missiles if necessary, though without immediate plans.

