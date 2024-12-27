Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of Economic Reforms and Strategic Partnerships

Updated: 27-12-2024 16:26 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has lauded former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as an 'architect of economic reforms,' acknowledging his crucial role in steering the Indian economy through challenging times. Singh, who passed away at 92, left a significant legacy in both economic reform and foreign policy, receiving recognition as a great statesman.

Singh's tenure as Finance Minister during PV Narasimha Rao's government is particularly noted for addressing the balance of payment crisis through economic liberalisation in 1991. These reforms opened up the Indian economy to foreign investors, boosting foreign direct investment and reducing governmental controls, laying the foundation for future growth.

On the foreign policy front, Singh is credited with strengthening India-US relations, successfully navigated through opposition to secure the historic Nuclear deal. His government also passed the Right to Information Act, improving transparency between the government and its citizens, and initiated significant legislative efforts like MGNREGA, which ensured employment guarantees for rural populations. Singh concluded his public service after 33 years in the Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

