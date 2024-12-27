Left Menu

House Arrest: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Barred from Jamia Masjid

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, claims he was placed under house arrest, preventing him from attending congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid for the fourth consecutive week. Despite authorities blocking his entrance, he remains patient and criticizes the government's authoritarianism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:58 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleged that he was placed under house arrest on Friday, preventing him from attending congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid for the fourth consecutive week.

The chief cleric of Kashmir reported being barred by authorities who stationed a police vehicle at his entrance, informally notifying him that he couldn't proceed to the mosque in Nowhatta for the Friday prayers.

Farooq condemned the governmental actions as authoritarian, asserting his patience in the face of adversity and expressing that the power lies with those enduring hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

