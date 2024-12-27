House Arrest: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Barred from Jamia Masjid

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, alleged that he was placed under house arrest on Friday, preventing him from attending congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid for the fourth consecutive week.

The chief cleric of Kashmir reported being barred by authorities who stationed a police vehicle at his entrance, informally notifying him that he couldn't proceed to the mosque in Nowhatta for the Friday prayers.

Farooq condemned the governmental actions as authoritarian, asserting his patience in the face of adversity and expressing that the power lies with those enduring hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)