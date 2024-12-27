Leaders Tribute Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Reform

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

The leaders emphasized Singh's significant contributions, with Naidu remarking that his passing represents 'an irreparable loss for the country.'

Naidu urged the nation to continue the economic reforms initiated by Singh in the 1990s as a tribute to his impactful legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)