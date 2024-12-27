Leaders Tribute Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Reform
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy honor former PM Manmohan Singh, calling his death an 'irreparable loss.' Naidu emphasized the importance of continuing Singh's economic reforms from the 1990s. Telugu Desam Party MPs also paid their respects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.
The leaders emphasized Singh's significant contributions, with Naidu remarking that his passing represents 'an irreparable loss for the country.'
Naidu urged the nation to continue the economic reforms initiated by Singh in the 1990s as a tribute to his impactful legacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Resigns Amid Party Discontent
Rao Exits YSRCP Amid Allegations: A Political Shift in Andhra Pradesh
BRS Blasts Congress: KTR's Fiery Critique of Telangana's Governance
High-Stakes Holiday: Inside Netflix's TSA Tribute 'Carry-On'
Naidu Pushes for Job Creation in Andhra Pradesh