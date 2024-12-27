Left Menu

Leaders Tribute Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Reform

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy honor former PM Manmohan Singh, calling his death an 'irreparable loss.' Naidu emphasized the importance of continuing Singh's economic reforms from the 1990s. Telugu Desam Party MPs also paid their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:03 IST
Leaders Tribute Former PM Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Reform
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at his residence.

The leaders emphasized Singh's significant contributions, with Naidu remarking that his passing represents 'an irreparable loss for the country.'

Naidu urged the nation to continue the economic reforms initiated by Singh in the 1990s as a tribute to his impactful legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024