Karnataka's Tumultuous Year: Politics, Scandals, and Tragedies

Karnataka witnessed a tumultuous year, with events ranging from a bomb blast to political upheavals, environmental crises, and scandals. The bomb explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe injured eight, sparking a National Investigation Agency probe.

Politically, the BJP captured a significant vote share but lost Lok Sabha seats, while Congress regained momentum with Assembly victories. Allegations of corruption and controversies, including the Valmiki scam and MUDA irregularities, rocked the political landscape.

Tragedy struck with the deaths of former CM S M Krishna and others, highlighting societal issues such as road safety and misuse of dowry laws. Amidst all, the Kannada language bill mandated 60% Kannada on commercial signs, emphasizing cultural identity.

