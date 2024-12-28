Karnataka's Tumultuous Year: Politics, Scandals, and Tragedies
Karnataka experienced a dramatic year marked by a bomb blast, political shifts, environmental challenges, and scandals. An IED explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe injured eight, while political dynamics saw BJP and Congress fluctuating in influence. Notable deaths, scams, and controversies further shaped the state's narrative in 2024.
Karnataka witnessed a tumultuous year, with events ranging from a bomb blast to political upheavals, environmental crises, and scandals. The bomb explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe injured eight, sparking a National Investigation Agency probe.
Politically, the BJP captured a significant vote share but lost Lok Sabha seats, while Congress regained momentum with Assembly victories. Allegations of corruption and controversies, including the Valmiki scam and MUDA irregularities, rocked the political landscape.
Tragedy struck with the deaths of former CM S M Krishna and others, highlighting societal issues such as road safety and misuse of dowry laws. Amidst all, the Kannada language bill mandated 60% Kannada on commercial signs, emphasizing cultural identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
