Nation Bids Farewell to Reformist Leader: The Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was laid to rest with full state honours on Saturday. His funeral was attended by top dignitaries from India and abroad. Singh, a key architect of India's economic liberalisation, led the country as prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

The ceremony saw President Droupadi Murmu leading the nation in bidding farewell to Singh. Priests recited hymns as Singh was cremated according to Sikh rituals. A salute of three volleys and the 'Last Post' marked the solemn occasion at Nigambodh Ghat.

Dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sonia Gandhi, paid their last respects. Thousands of admirers lined the streets, demanding a Bharat Ratna for Singh, underscoring his enduring influence on modern India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)