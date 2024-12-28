BJP vs Congress: A Political Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress for politicizing the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP's Sambit Patra emphasized the need for dignity in death, while Congress accused the government of disrespecting Singh by not allocating a memorial site promptly.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of politicizing the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the party believes in maintaining dignity in death. He criticized Congress for what he termed as lowering the political discourse in India.
Patra revealed that the Cabinet had proposed a memorial in Singh's honor and accused Congress of spreading misinformation. He addressed the media in Bhubaneswar, condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP disrespected Singh by holding his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Congress demanded a memorial at the burial site, accusing the government of insult. The Centre promised to allocate land for a memorial soon, reiterating that the state funeral conducted adhered to proper standards. Singh passed away at 92, following age-related health issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We want to tell every poor person, you are protected by Constitution; BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7: Rahul Gandhi.
When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks
I went to Hathras gangrape victim's house, those who committed the crime roaming free, while her family cannot venture out: Rahul Gandhi.
By bringing in lateral entry in govt jobs, you are chopping off thumb of youth, backward class people, poor: Rahul Gandhi.