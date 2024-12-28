Left Menu

BJP vs Congress: A Political Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Congress for politicizing the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP's Sambit Patra emphasized the need for dignity in death, while Congress accused the government of disrespecting Singh by not allocating a memorial site promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:16 IST
BJP MP Sambit Patra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of politicizing the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the party believes in maintaining dignity in death. He criticized Congress for what he termed as lowering the political discourse in India.

Patra revealed that the Cabinet had proposed a memorial in Singh's honor and accused Congress of spreading misinformation. He addressed the media in Bhubaneswar, condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP disrespected Singh by holding his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Congress demanded a memorial at the burial site, accusing the government of insult. The Centre promised to allocate land for a memorial soon, reiterating that the state funeral conducted adhered to proper standards. Singh passed away at 92, following age-related health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

