BJP vs Congress: A Political Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites

In a heated exchange, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress of politicizing the funeral of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asserted that the party believes in maintaining dignity in death. He criticized Congress for what he termed as lowering the political discourse in India.

Patra revealed that the Cabinet had proposed a memorial in Singh's honor and accused Congress of spreading misinformation. He addressed the media in Bhubaneswar, condemning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations that the BJP disrespected Singh by holding his last rites at Nigambodh Ghat.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi and Congress demanded a memorial at the burial site, accusing the government of insult. The Centre promised to allocate land for a memorial soon, reiterating that the state funeral conducted adhered to proper standards. Singh passed away at 92, following age-related health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)