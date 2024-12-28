Honoring Telugu Luminaries: Naidu Highlights Key Contributions in Constitution Framing

On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the significant contributions of Telugu luminaries in the making of India's Constitution. During the release of the 2025 calendar at his Undavalli residence, he paid homage to many figures who played vital roles in this fundamental process.

Naidu highlighted the efforts of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, renowned for his resistance against the British and his active role in drafting the Constitution. He further acknowledged Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah and several others for their services on the Consultative Committee of the Constituent Assembly. The Chief Minister was effusive in his praise for other significant contributors like Durgabhai Deshmukh and Alladi Krishnaswamy.

In a separate development, Naidu inaugurated new social media accounts for the State Legislature, aiming to enhance transparency and connectivity with the public. He also acknowledged the dignified conduct of Assembly sessions by Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu and Deputy Speaker Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju.

In previous discussions, Naidu briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the state's financial challenges. Amid the talks, he lauded the central government's financial aid for critical projects such as Polavaram and Amaravati and unveiled the Swarnandhra Vision 2047 document, aligning it with India's Viksit Bharat program.

(With inputs from agencies.)