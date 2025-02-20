Naidu Appeals for Polavaram Project Reimbursement and Support

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called upon Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil for financial reimbursement pertaining to the Polavaram project. The Chief Minister highlighted the necessity for timely federal support to ensure the project's completion.

Naidu specifically requested reimbursement for expenses incurred in constructing both the left and right canals of the project. He emphasized the Polavaram project's significance, which aims to divert 200 TMC of floodwaters from the Godavari River to Banakacherla, providing water to millions and supporting agriculture and industry.

Labeling the project a 'game changer,' Naidu described it as the state's lifeline and vowed its completion despite financial hurdles, aiming to finish by 2027. The project promises to make Andhra Pradesh drought-proof and bolster water supply infrastructure extensively.

