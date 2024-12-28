Memorial Politics: BJP-Congress Clash Over Manmohan Singh's Last Rites
BJP president J P Nadda criticized Congress for politicizing the alleged mistreatment of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's last rites, accusing them of 'cheap tactics.' Nadda emphasized that the BJP government under Modi has allocated space for Singh's memorial, despite Congress claims of disrespect.
- Country:
- India
In a political storm, BJP president J P Nadda accused Congress of exploiting the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for political gains, a move he described as 'cheap politics.' He clarified that the central government has designated a space for Singh's memorial, countering Congress's accusations of disrespect.
Nadda's statement was in response to Congress criticisms that Singh's last rites were held at Nigambodh Ghat instead of a designated memorial area. The BJP leader argued that Congress often overlooked Singh's contributions during his lifetime, only to feign respect following his demise.
The controversy has reignited debates about how the country honors its leaders posthumously. Nadda pointed out that the Modi government has worked to honor past leaders with initiatives like the Prime Ministers Museum, highlighting perceived partialities in Congress's historical memorializations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana Turmoil: Arrest of Allu Arjun Sparks Political Controversy
BJP govt's policy, programs aimed at serving people of Chhattisgarh: J P Nadda on Vishnu Deo Sai-led regime completing one year.
Chhattisgarh was pushed into darkness during five years of Congress rule: BJP president J P Nadda in Raipur.
Vishnu Deo Sai government gave befitting reply to Naxalism in last one year: BJP president J P Nadda.
Country is moving forward under leadership of PM Modi, Chhattisgarh under leadership of CM Sai : BJP chief J P Nadda in Raipur.