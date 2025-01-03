South Korea's Political Turmoil: Standoff at the Presidential Residence

A dramatic scene unfolded in South Korea as investigators faced off with the presidential security service while attempting to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol at his official residence. The tense standoff is the latest development in a political crisis gripping the nation.

Yoon, accused of rebellion following his declaration of martial law earlier this month, finds himself at the center of a legal and political maelstrom. Despite a court-issued warrant for his detention, complications arise due to legal protections surrounding the presidential residence.

The Constitutional Court is now pivotal in determining Yoon's fate, as protests both supporting and opposing him intensify. The South Korean political landscape remains volatile, with the interim government's decisions potentially impacting the court's ruling.

