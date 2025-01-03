Strengthening Economic Ties: The Role of H1B Visas in India-U.S. Relations

The movement of skilled professionals, particularly through H1B visas, is a cornerstone of India-U.S. relations, according to a recent statement from New Delhi. This comes amidst ongoing debates in the U.S. on the visa program, with President-elect Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk weighing in.

Trump has expressed full support for the H1B program, previously challenged by some of his backers. Musk has also vowed to defend it. India emphasizes the mutual benefits these visas provide, contributing to strong economic and technological ties between the two nations.

India's foreign ministry highlighted the significant share of H1B visas issued to Indian professionals, with around 78% awarded to Indians in the last fiscal year. The ministry underscored the importance of these professionals in enhancing bilateral relations and reiterated a desire for further collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)