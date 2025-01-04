Left Menu

Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana: Votes Over Values?

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the Maharashtra government for its decision to scrutinize beneficiaries of the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana, claiming the scheme was aimed at gaining votes in the state elections. The scheme, launched in August, provides a monthly allowance to eligible women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 13:06 IST
Vijay Wadettiwar Image Credit: Twitter(@VijayWadettiwar)
  • India

Senior Congress figure, Vijay Wadettiwar, has challenged the Maharashtra government's move to scrutinize the recipients of the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana, suggesting that the initiative was largely a political gimmick to secure votes in the state assembly elections.

Announced prior to last year's elections, the scheme, as Wadettiwar alleged, had its beneficiary criteria considerably loosened. The Ladki Bahin Yojana significantly benefited the Mahayuti coalition, enabling them to secure a sweeping victory.

The scheme, introduced by the previous administration in August last year, promises a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend to qualified women. The Congress official expressed concerns about potential removals from the beneficiary list, deeming it unjust. State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare disclosed efforts to rectify complaints about ineligible claimants, gathering relevant data for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

