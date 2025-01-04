Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana: Votes Over Values?

Senior Congress figure, Vijay Wadettiwar, has challenged the Maharashtra government's move to scrutinize the recipients of the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana, suggesting that the initiative was largely a political gimmick to secure votes in the state assembly elections.

Announced prior to last year's elections, the scheme, as Wadettiwar alleged, had its beneficiary criteria considerably loosened. The Ladki Bahin Yojana significantly benefited the Mahayuti coalition, enabling them to secure a sweeping victory.

The scheme, introduced by the previous administration in August last year, promises a Rs 1,500 monthly stipend to qualified women. The Congress official expressed concerns about potential removals from the beneficiary list, deeming it unjust. State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare disclosed efforts to rectify complaints about ineligible claimants, gathering relevant data for verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)