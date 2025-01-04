Left Menu

Cows Controversy and Corruption Woes in UP Government

BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gujar alleges mass cow slaughter under the Yogi Adityanath government, claiming rampant corruption involving welfare funds. He highlights systemic issues, citing extortion and internal conflicts. Meanwhile, opposition attacks BJP’s infighting and a separate corruption allegation surfaces involving Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishore Gujar has raised a controversial alarm, alleging that under the Yogi Adityanath administration, as many as 50,000 cows are being slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh. He accuses officials of embezzling funds meant for bovine welfare, suggesting widespread corruption.

Gujar's assertions come amid claims of officers being complicit in this purported financial malpractice. A video that surfaced recently, featuring constables caught extorting money, has further inflamed the MLA's accusations. Should corrective measures against corruption be implemented, Gujar believes the BJP could secure up to 375 out of 403 seats in future elections.

Amidst these allegations, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP, suggesting internal discord fueled by monopolistic aspirations over corruption earnings. In another incident, Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel faces corruption charges but attributes them to an underlying conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

