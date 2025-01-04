Cows Controversy and Corruption Woes in UP Government

Bhartiya Janata Party MLA Nand Kishore Gujar has raised a controversial alarm, alleging that under the Yogi Adityanath administration, as many as 50,000 cows are being slaughtered daily in Uttar Pradesh. He accuses officials of embezzling funds meant for bovine welfare, suggesting widespread corruption.

Gujar's assertions come amid claims of officers being complicit in this purported financial malpractice. A video that surfaced recently, featuring constables caught extorting money, has further inflamed the MLA's accusations. Should corrective measures against corruption be implemented, Gujar believes the BJP could secure up to 375 out of 403 seats in future elections.

Amidst these allegations, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP, suggesting internal discord fueled by monopolistic aspirations over corruption earnings. In another incident, Technical Education Minister Ashish Patel faces corruption charges but attributes them to an underlying conspiracy.

