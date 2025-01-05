Syria Urges U.S. to Lift Sanctions During Qatar Visit

In a bold appeal to the United States, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has reiterated his government's stance for the lifting of sanctions imposed on his country.

The Syrian minister made this plea during a media interview that occurred alongside his diplomatic visit to Qatar.

During his time in Doha, al-Shibani engaged in dialogue with prominent Qatari officials, emphasizing the critical need for the easing of economic pressures on Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)