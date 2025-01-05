Left Menu

Syria Urges U.S. to Lift Sanctions During Qatar Visit

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, has called for the United States to lift sanctions on Syria. He made this appeal during his visit to Qatar, where he held discussions with senior officials. The call was reiterated during an interview on the sidelines of his visit.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a bold appeal to the United States, Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has reiterated his government's stance for the lifting of sanctions imposed on his country.

The Syrian minister made this plea during a media interview that occurred alongside his diplomatic visit to Qatar.

During his time in Doha, al-Shibani engaged in dialogue with prominent Qatari officials, emphasizing the critical need for the easing of economic pressures on Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

