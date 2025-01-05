Political Shifts: Christian Stocker Steps Up As Interim Leader

The Austrian People's Party has named Christian Stocker as its interim leader after Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his impending resignation, following unsuccessful coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats.

Stocker, a seasoned politician and lawyer, has been the party's general secretary since 2022 and is reputed for his skilled crisis management and media presence.

Uncertainty looms over who will serve as the acting chancellor. Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to outline the future steps post his meeting with Nehammer amid the political turmoil.

