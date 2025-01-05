Left Menu

Political Shifts: Christian Stocker Steps Up As Interim Leader

Christian Stocker has been nominated as interim leader of the Austrian People's Party following Chancellor Karl Nehammer's expected resignation due to failed coalition talks with the Social Democrats. Stocker is known for his crisis communication skills. It's unclear who will be Austria's acting chancellor until a new government forms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

The Austrian People's Party has named Christian Stocker as its interim leader after Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his impending resignation, following unsuccessful coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats.

Stocker, a seasoned politician and lawyer, has been the party's general secretary since 2022 and is reputed for his skilled crisis management and media presence.

Uncertainty looms over who will serve as the acting chancellor. Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen is expected to outline the future steps post his meeting with Nehammer amid the political turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

